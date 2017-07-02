SBS Kurdish

More deaths as migrants try to cross the Mediterranean

Libyan Red Crescent recovers bodies of migrants, washed ashore east of Tripoli, Libya

Libyan Red Crescent recovers bodies of migrants, washed ashore east of Tripoli, Libya

Published 2 July 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 2:30pm
By Georgia Comensoli
The number of people reaching Italy and Germany across the Mediterranean continues to rise.Medics who have greeted some of the latest boat arrivals, say many passengers had injuries, including gunshot wounds.

