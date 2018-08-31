Morrison 'concerned for welfare' of MP who quit over bullying, leadership chaos

Liberal MP Julia Banks says she's experienced bullying from people within her party and the ALP. Source: AAP
Published 31 August 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 31 August 2018 at 5:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Federal Liberal MP Julia Banks says the leadership battle and bullying from within her party are behind her decision to quit parliament at the next election. Ms Banks, who holds the marginal seat of Chisholm in Melbourne's east, says she felt compelled to speak out, saying she would not tolerate bullying or intimidation. Her allegations come as concerns are also raised by some Indigenous groups about the appointment of Tony Abbott as special envoy on indigenous affairs.
