Morrison says retirement age will not move to 70

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a visit to Youngcare House in Brisbane, Wednesday, September 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 7 September 2018 at 7:26pm
By Hanah Sinclair
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Welfare groups are welcoming Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to drop a plan to raise the retirement age to 70. And his Liberal Party colleagues are describing the move as "sensible" and "pragmatic." But some economists are warning tough decisions have to be made to cope with an ageing population.

