Mother of six dream to learn English and go to university comes true

Source: Supplied
Published 13 April 2018 at 7:46pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 7:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Falak Azo arrived in Australia in 1999 with her husband when she was pregnant with her first child. Ms Azo faced many difficulties when she initially arrived in Australia. Some of the difficulties were missing her family back home in Kurdistan. Not speaking the English language made things difficult for her and looking after 6 children while her husband was working. But she had a dream to learn English and go to university. After many years her dreams come true. Currently she’s studying Bachelor of Social Work in Adelaide. Another of Falak Azo’s aims was to lose weight, that dream has come true as well. Within two years she lost thirty two kilo grams.
Published 13 April 2018 at 7:46pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 7:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share