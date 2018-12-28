Mothers of Roboski massacre still in pain while losing hope for justice

Roboski massacre victims Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 28 December 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 28 December 2018 at 5:00pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Our reporter in Diyarbakir reports on the the rememberance of Roboskî, where more than 30 young Kurds were killed by Turkish airstrike, suspected for being PKK fighters. Their families yet to receive justice to date. Near half of those perished in the attack were children.
