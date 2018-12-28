SBS Kurdish

Mothers of Roboski massacre still in pain while losing hope for justice

SBS Kurdish

Roboski massacre victims

Roboski massacre victims Source: Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 28 December 2018 at 5:00pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our reporter in Diyarbakir reports on the the rememberance of Roboskî, where more than 30 young Kurds were killed by Turkish airstrike, suspected for being PKK fighters. Their families yet to receive justice to date. Near half of those perished in the attack were children.

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 28 December 2018 at 5:00pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News