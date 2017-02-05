My child is at school

Children at school Source: SBS
Published 5 February 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 1:00pm
Available in other languages
School has started after the summer holiday in Australia, we discuss the ways in which preparing for the new school year could be easier for parents as well as students, with our SBS Kurdish analyst Chahin Baker who was an educator in NSW for many years.
