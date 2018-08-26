'My Name is Azad' wins UNESCO award

Cemîl Turan Bazidî Source: Credit- Denis Rafi
Published 26 August 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 1:27pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
In this report our stringer Hatice Kamer speaks exclusively to Kurdish author Cemil Turan Bazidî who won UNESCO award for his novel " My name is Azad". The book is about the story of a 15 year Halabja chemical attack survivor, who gets seperated from his family in Turkey as they try to escape to Europe, his family gets deported back to Iraqi Kurdistan and Azad escapes to Europe via Greece, but his family are told that he drowned crossing the sea to Greece.
