My videos are like a new breath for the youth: Barikan

Barikan Ismaeeli Solecki

Barikan Ismaeeli Solecki Source: Supplied

Published 12 March 2017 at 5:33pm, updated 12 March 2017 at 5:58pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Barikan Ismaeeli Solecki a Kurdish entrepreneur based in Denmark, also runs her own company (Barikan) as consultant, Keynote Speaker &Board Member. She is also the founder of an NGO called Resources in Action, where succesful refugees help new arrivals adapt to their host countries and the labour market. In this interview however, we ask Barikan particularly about her activism on social media, where via her short video she motivates and encourage others how to stay postive and overcome difficulties in their lives (is just one example).

Examples of Barikan Ismaeeli Solecki's motivational videos:

Credit: Facebook

 



 



