SBS Kurdish

National inquiry seeks input on workplace sexual harassment

SBS Kurdish

A placard at a Women's March in Seattle

A placard at a Women's March in Seattle Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2018 at 2:54pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner suspects workplace sexual harassment in Australia is increasing. The Australian Human Rights Commission conducts regular surveys into sexual harassment and Commissioner Kate Jenkins says this year's survey results are showing an increase. The Commission is now taking submissions for a national inquiry into the problem which will be conducted over the next 12 months.

Published 15 July 2018 at 2:54pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News