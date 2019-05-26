SBS Kurdish

National Reconciliation Week to focus on truth telling

SBS Kurdish

A woman holds an Australian Aboriginal Flag

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a week dedicated to reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. National Reconciliation Week is celebrated across Australia each year between 27 May and 3 June. This year the focus is on truth telling and what role it can play in reconciliation.

Published 26 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News