National Reconciliation Week to focus on truth telling

Published 26 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
It's a week dedicated to reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. National Reconciliation Week is celebrated across Australia each year between 27 May and 3 June. This year the focus is on truth telling and what role it can play in reconciliation.
