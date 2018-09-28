National suicide rate now up to more than 8 people a day

SBS Kurdish

Published 28 September 2018 at 7:23pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 7:29pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Drought, financial worries and cyber bullying have been named as possible reasons for an increase in the number of suicides in Australia. The spike comes despite more funding for suicide prevention, prompting calls for the federal government to set a national target to reduce the rate by 25 per cent in five years.

