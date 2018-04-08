New hydroelectric dam threatens ancient town of Hasankeyf

Source: supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 8 April 2018 at 1:18pm, updated 8 April 2018 at 1:21pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest regarding the ongoing investigation of assassinated Kurdish lawyer Tahir Elci in 2015. The report also mentions issues regarding the ancient city of Hasankeyf, which lies in south-east Turkey’s Batman province, is 12,000 years old and set to vanish forever under the floodwaters from the controversial Ilisu Dam project.
