New KRG yet to be formed, 100 days post elections

Kurdistan Parliament Source: kurdistan-parliament.org
Published 6 January 2019 at 11:44am, updated 6 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil about the new KRG, that is yet to be formed. It has been almost a 100 days post the general, parties are criticised for not being able to come to an agreement.
Published 6 January 2019 at 11:44am, updated 6 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share