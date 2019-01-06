SBS Kurdish

New KRG yet to be formed, 100 days post elections

Kurdistan Parliament

Kurdistan Parliament Source: kurdistan-parliament.org

Published 6 January 2019 at 11:44am, updated 6 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil about the new KRG, that is yet to be formed. It has been almost a 100 days post the general, parties are criticised for not being able to come to an agreement.

