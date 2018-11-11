SBS Kurdish

New KRG yet to be formed

SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Parliament

Kurdistan Parliament Source: kurdistan-parliament.org

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2018 at 2:33pm, updated 11 November 2018 at 4:06pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur is reporting from the Kurdish capital, Erbil, about negotiations between the political sides in the Kurdistan Region about the formation of a new regional government following the September 30th elections. It is likely that the ruling KDP will form the new government with PUK following negotiations...

Published 11 November 2018 at 2:33pm, updated 11 November 2018 at 4:06pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News