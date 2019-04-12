SBS Kurdish

New obstacles for Pro-Kurdish HDP Mayors in Turkey

Baglar Council, Diyarbakir

Şaredarîya Baglar, Amed Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 12 April 2019 at 7:54pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 8:09pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer reports on the ruling by Turkey's High Election Board that several mayors-elect from the main pro-Kurdish party, HDP, cannot take up their posts because they were previously dismissed from their jobs under by the government as part of their crackdown after the failed coup attempt in 2016.

