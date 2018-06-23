New South Wales to review smart phones in schools

SBS Kurdish

A no-mobile-phone zone on a street

A no-mobile-phone zone on a street Source: AAP

Published 24 June 2018 at 1:39am, updated 24 June 2018 at 1:51am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Concerns over cyberbullying and students potentially distracted by their phones have sparked a review into the use of smart phones in New South Wales schools. The state government says the Australian-first review will hopefully help develop guidelines around the technology.

