New Year's Eve Preperations

Source: AAP
Published 29 December 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Security procedures are being intensified across the country's two biggest states ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. It comes after several recent incidents and alleged thwarted attempts at attacks on busy areas. Authorities have warned the public to expect an extra police presence and increased safety measures.
Published 29 December 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share