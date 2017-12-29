SBS Kurdish

New Year's Eve Preperations

Police in front of the Sydney harbour bridge

Source: AAP

Published 29 December 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Security procedures are being intensified across the country's two biggest states ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. It comes after several recent incidents and alleged thwarted attempts at attacks on busy areas. Authorities have warned the public to expect an extra police presence and increased safety measures.

