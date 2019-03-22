New Zealand's Kurdish youth lead in volunteer services

SBS Kurdish

Sarkawt Abdullazada

Source: Supplied

Published 22 March 2019 at 8:34pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 8:51pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Kurdish community in New Zealand is in shock about the terror attack in Christchurch on Friday March 15.

Sarkawt Abdullazada has been living in New Zealand for the past 21 years; he is the president of  New Zealand Kurdish Association. Mr Abdullazada spoke to SBS Kurdish about the terror event that took place in Christchurch a week ago.    

“As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned, it’s New Zealand’s darkest day and it’s also a dark day for the Kurdish community in New Zealand”.

“New Zealand is a multicultural country and since last Friday’s terror attack the people of New Zealand and the government of New Zealand showed that people are united regardless of race or religion”, said Mr Abdullazada.

recovered_d866702e71b8060062063c46ada74655.jpg


The Kurdish youth in Christchurch has been active and volunteered to assist those affected by the tragedy.

“An organisation has been founded by three Kurdish youth and they are supervising everything which is something to be proud as a Kurd”, Mr Abdullazada said.

recovered_e3d0f2245533f1c85167305816736c23.jpg


Mr Abdullazada told SBS Kurdish that when most of these young people arrived in New Zealand they were all toddlers and grew up here. These young people are working with organisations such as New Zealand Human Rights Commission and New Zealand Red Cross.

“For the past week these young people have only slept less than five hours a day, they keep in contact with me”, Mr Abdullazada said.

recovered_2d64b118585586380cae85456fe803bc.jpg


Dr Zhiyan Bashrati is of Kurdish origin and the head of Christchurch Victims Organising Committee. She and other members of the community volunteer to provide assistance to those who were affected by the tragedy.

New Zealand Governor General and Dr Zhiyan Basharati
Source: Supplied (NZ Governor General and Dr Zhiyan Basharati


 NZ Governor General and Dr Zhiyan Basharati.

