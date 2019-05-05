No obstacles left for forming the new KRG cabinet

Kurdistan Parliament Source: kurdistan-parliament.org
Published 5 May 2019
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest developments regarding the agreements between the major Kurdish party. There are now no issues left among Kurdistan's political party to agree on the new Kurdistan Government's cabinet.
