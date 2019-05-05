SBS Kurdish

No obstacles left for forming the new KRG cabinet

Kurdistan Parliament

Kurdistan Parliament

Published 5 May 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 5 May 2019 at 3:33pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest developments regarding the agreements between the major Kurdish party. There are now no issues left among Kurdistan's political party to agree on the new Kurdistan Government's cabinet.

