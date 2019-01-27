Non-English speaking migrants pick up local dialect quicker than native English speakers

Australian flags held by royal fans are seen as Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan. Source: AAP
Published 27 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The unique Australian lexicon can be confusing for the uninitiated but new research has actually found non-English speaking migrants pick up the local dialect quicker than their English-speaking counterparts. The authors of the Australian National University study say the findings dispel the perception new arrivals are resistant to assimilation.
Published 27 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share