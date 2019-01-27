Non-English speaking migrants pick up local dialect quicker than native English speakers

SBS Kurdish

Published 27 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The unique Australian lexicon can be confusing for the uninitiated but new research has actually found non-English speaking migrants pick up the local dialect quicker than their English-speaking counterparts. The authors of the Australian National University study say the findings dispel the perception new arrivals are resistant to assimilation.

