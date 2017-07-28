Nut allergies fade but probably never go away

Liam Wray enjoying hazelnuts Source: SBS
A landmark study has found, while some children may outgrow their allergies, they probably never will get rid of nut allergies. At best, the severity of their condition may change. One in 20 children between ages 10 and 14 has an allergy, and researchers say it is important people understand the reaction their bodies could have as they age.
