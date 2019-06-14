SBS Kurdish

NZ announces timeline for troop withdrawal from Iraq

SBS Kurdish

Australian and New Zealand Defence Force personnel at the Taji Military Complex in Iraq

Australian and New Zealand Defence Force personnel at the Taji Military Complex in Iraq show their support for the for the Australian Wallabies and New Zealand Source: Australian Defence Force

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2019 at 7:19pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 7:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New Zealand is to remove all of its troops from Iraq by June 2020, bringing an end to their training of Iraq's defence forces.

Published 14 June 2019 at 7:19pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 7:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News