One in six women in Australia victim of violence from a partner

Domestic-violence report sizes up the issue Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2018 at 7:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An estimated one in six Australian women is a victim of physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner, while, for men, the figure is one in 16. The latest statistics come from the first comprehensive report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare looking at sexual, family and domestic violence in Australia.
