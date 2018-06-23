SBS Kurdish

One way of filling the need for grandparents

Nan Carey with Lais, Saskia and Chloe

Nan Carey with Lais, Saskia and Chloe Source: SBS

Published 24 June 2018 at 1:19am, updated 24 June 2018 at 1:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
As the world's population moves about more easily and more often, some family relationships are suffering. More than a third of Australians - 35 per cent, shown in the last census - have both parents born overseas, which can severely limit contact with older family members in a different country. And it's not only the children who miss that contact - grandparents overseas also feel the impact of having family far away. But there are people trying to fill that need.

