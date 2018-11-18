SBS Kurdish

One year and 5,420 same-sex marriages later

SBS Kurdish

Selwyn Lemos, left, and Ban-Foo Leong, right

Selwyn Lemos, left, and Ban-Foo Leong Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One year ago, the announcement that Australians had voted in favour of same-sex marriage brought the first of what is now more than 5,000 same-sex weddings across the country. This takes a look at then and now.

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News