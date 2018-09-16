SBS Kurdish

Opposition parties urge people of KR to voted in elections

SBS Kurdish

Four opposition parties in KRG- press conference

Four opposition parties in KRG- Press conference Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2018 at 1:05pm, updated 16 September 2018 at 3:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Four opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region have formed an alliance and urge people to cast their votes in the up coming elections in order to vote out the major ruling parties. Ahmed Ghafur has the latest from the Kurdish capital Erbil in the audio report above.

Published 16 September 2018 at 1:05pm, updated 16 September 2018 at 3:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News