Opposition parties urge people of KR to voted in elections

Published 16 September 2018 at 1:05pm, updated 16 September 2018 at 3:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Four opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region have formed an alliance and urge people to cast their votes in the up coming elections in order to vote out the major ruling parties. Ahmed Ghafur has the latest from the Kurdish capital Erbil in the audio report above.
