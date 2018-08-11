Outgoing race discrimination commissioner blasts politcians, media

Source: AAP
Published 11 August 2018 at 10:34pm, updated 11 August 2018 at 10:38pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner says Australia does not seem to have the political resolve or leadership to have a mature conversation about race. Tim Soutphommasane has made the comments during his last speech as commissioner, accusing politicians and the media of exploiting race for monetary or political gain.
Published 11 August 2018 at 10:34pm, updated 11 August 2018 at 10:38pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share