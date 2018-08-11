SBS Kurdish

Outgoing race discrimination commissioner blasts politcians, media

SBS Kurdish

Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane attends Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2018 at 10:34pm, updated 11 August 2018 at 10:38pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner says Australia does not seem to have the political resolve or leadership to have a mature conversation about race. Tim Soutphommasane has made the comments during his last speech as commissioner, accusing politicians and the media of exploiting race for monetary or political gain.

Published 11 August 2018 at 10:34pm, updated 11 August 2018 at 10:38pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News