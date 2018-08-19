SBS Kurdish

Over 1 million Australians delaying doctor visits over costs

Female doctor and senior patient reviewing medical chart in clinic examination room

Published 19 August 2018 at 12:21pm, updated 19 August 2018 at 12:23pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
New research has revealed over a million Australians are now delaying trips to the doctor because of rising fees. And while bulk-billed visits are at a record high, so are out-of-pocket expenses.

