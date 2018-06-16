SBS Kurdish

Over-educated and under-employed- the bad news in youth jobs

Michael Ouzas

Published 17 June 2018 at 1:11am, updated 17 June 2018 at 1:37am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Australia’s jobless rate has fallen but behind the figures is an increasing number of young graduates who can’t find work. Six out of ten 25-year-olds hold post-school qualifications, but half of them are still looking for full-time jobs.

