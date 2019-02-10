PAK battles animal cruelty in Kurdistan

Protecting Animals in Kurdistan Source: Supplied
By Roza Germian
Protecting Animals in Kurdistan (AKA Parastinî Ajellanî Kurdistan or PAK) is one of those charity organisations that are fighting for animal rights in the Kurdistan Region (Iraq), which is run by a small number of dedicated volunteers, who strive to raise awareness and rescue abused and ill animals on the streets. Jutiyar Jajleyi (pictured below) is one of the founding members of PAK. He speaks with us about the challenges they face on a daily bases to save abused animals or those in need of desperate medical attention.
