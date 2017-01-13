SBS Kurdish

Parents urged to prepare for children's 'back to school asthma'

asthma

asthma Source: AAP

Published 13 January 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 7:35pm
By Luke Waters
Available in other languages

Parents are being urged to prepare for a seasonal spike in juvenile asthma as the beginning of the school-year approaches.Hospital presentations with the condition almost double in February, but experts say there are a range of precautions which can be taken to counter so-called "back-to-school asthma".

