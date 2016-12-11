Part II-Ismail Beşikçi: the 21st century will be better for Kurds

From the left, May Khalil, Dr Ismail Besikci, Roza Germian at SBS-Sydney Source: SBS
Published 11 December 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 15 December 2016 at 7:16pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this seconfd part of our interview with Turkish socieologist, philosopher and author, Dr Ismail Besikci, we ask him about the Kurdish situation in west and east of Kurdistan as well as a prospect of an independent Kurdistan in the 21st century. We also ask for his views regarding president-elect Donald Trump, and what his administration may mean for the Kurds. Finally we asked him why? Why he continued defending Kurdish rights particularly in Turkey, even though he suffered endlessly for what he stood for, which included 17 years imprisonment. Interview is in Turkish with English interpretation and voice-over by Dr Roni Demirbag.
