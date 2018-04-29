People have lost trust in Iraqi government and Kurdish government: Analyst

Source: supplied by Jemal Nebez
Published 29 April 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 29 April 2018 at 4:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iraq is planning to have its parliamentary elections next month, May. We spoke to political analyst and writer Professor Jemal Nebez about the elections, the difference between this election and previous one and whether the Kurds of Iraq would benefit from this parliamentary election.
Published 29 April 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 29 April 2018 at 4:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share