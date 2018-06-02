Pepsi offers workers chance to change holidays to cultural ones

Source: SBS
Published 3 June 2018 at 3:15am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Myles Morgan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The multinational soft-drink company PepsiCo says it wants to give its Australian employees the option of exchanging some public holidays for more culturally appropriate days to celebrate. The company's trial is being termed "floating cultural holidays," and PepsiCo says it reflects the company's diverse workforce. It could enable workers to turn such days as Chinese New Year or Diwali into personal holidays.
