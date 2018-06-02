SBS Kurdish

Pepsi offers workers chance to change holidays to cultural ones

PepsiCo employee Larissa Thamniamjad

Published 3 June 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Myles Morgan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The multinational soft-drink company PepsiCo says it wants to give its Australian employees the option of exchanging some public holidays for more culturally appropriate days to celebrate. The company's trial is being termed "floating cultural holidays," and PepsiCo says it reflects the company's diverse workforce. It could enable workers to turn such days as Chinese New Year or Diwali into personal holidays.

