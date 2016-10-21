Peshmerga opens a new front in Mosul operation

Kurdish Peshmerga-Mosul frontline Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 21 October 2016 at 8:28pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 11:39pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
A special report from our correspondent in Erbil/Hewlêr about the latest from the frontlines of Kurdish Peshmerga in the fight agaist ISIS. Kurds have launched a new offensive attack agaist ISIS from North and East of the city.
