SBS Kurdish

Peshmerga opens a new front in Mosul operation

SBS Kurdish

Peshmerga Mosul

Kurdish Peshmerga-Mosul frontline Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 8:28pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 11:39pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A special report from our correspondent in Erbil/Hewlêr about the latest from the frontlines of Kurdish Peshmerga in the fight agaist ISIS. Kurds have launched a new offensive attack agaist ISIS from North and East of the city.

Published 21 October 2016 at 8:28pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 11:39pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News