PM promotes a competitive Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has delivered a wide-ranging speech to the Business Council of Australia calling for economic reform that is fair and aimed at the long term. Mr Turnbull promoted the benefits of open trade and investment policies, including restating the case for a $48 billion tax cut for business over the next decade.
