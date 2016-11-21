PM promotes a competitive Australia

SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 21 November 2016 at 11:38am, updated 21 November 2016 at 11:44am
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has delivered a wide-ranging speech to the Business Council of Australia calling for economic reform that is fair and aimed at the long term. Mr Turnbull promoted the benefits of open trade and investment policies, including restating the case for a $48 billion tax cut for business over the next decade.

