SBS Kurdish

PM strikes a "one-off" resettlement deal

SBS Kurdish

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull a Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2016 at 4:08pm, updated 13 November 2016 at 4:30pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Mnister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed the government has struck a deal with the US to resettle asylum seekers. But the government has not said whether all of the detainees held in Australia's offshore detention centres would actually be resettled under the proposal. Mr Turnbull said it was a one-off agreement reached after months of negotiations with the US and would not be repeated.

Published 13 November 2016 at 4:08pm, updated 13 November 2016 at 4:30pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News