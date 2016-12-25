PM warns of difficult security environment

Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP
Published 25 December 2016 at 3:08pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 3:10pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull government has warned Australia is currently living through the most difficult security environment in its history.The foiled Melbourne attack has been described as the most concerning in recent years - and it took a complex police investigation to thwart.
Published 25 December 2016 at 3:08pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 3:10pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share