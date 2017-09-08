SBS Kurdish

Poet and author's extensive work serving Kurdish language

Hamid Rashidi Zarza

Hamid Rashidi Zarza Source: Supplied

Published 8 September 2017 at 7:53pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 7:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish poet and writer Hamid Rashidi Zarza, we ask him about his early life and childhood in Kurdistan, his long service for Kurdish literature and th tens of books he has written and translated into Kurdish. Mr Zarza, has been persecuted, jailed for 14 years in Iran and was on death-row for three years and until now. He now lives in NSW' with his wife and three children.

