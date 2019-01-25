Political parties name their candidates for local elections in Turkey

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 25 January 2019 at 7:04pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 7:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this report from Diyarbakir, our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on James Jeffrey, the US Special Representative for Syria meeting with Turkish officials and the political parties naming their candidates for the local council elections in March.
Published 25 January 2019 at 7:04pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 7:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share