Polls have closed across Iraq

Iraqi Elections

Published 13 May 2018 at 3:50pm, updated 13 May 2018 at 3:53pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil where polls have closed across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the first national election since the country declared victory over the Islamic State group. The vote is the fourth since the 2003 US-led toppling of Saddam Hussein. Results are expected within the next 48 hours. But negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for months. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is facing stiff competition from political parties with closer ties to Iran.

