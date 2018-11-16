Prematurity, biggest killer of children under 16 in Australia

World Prematurity Day Source: Supplied
Published 16 November 2018
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
November 17th is World Prematurity Day. Every year 27,000 Australian babies are born prematurely and devastatingly up to 1,000 babies will lose their fight to this single biggest killer of children under the age of 16 years in Australia. Furthermore, survivors may still face lifelong health complications including cerebral palsy, failure to thrive, behavioural disorders and difficulties at school. In this interview with Founder and Board Director of Miracle Babies Foundation Melinda Cruz, we discussed the support their foundation provides to families with premature babies as well as where to access information and help. As the mother of three boys all born premature, Melinda knows firsthand the long term challenges and trauma having a baby in specialised care can bring. Her first son, Elijah, was born at 34 weeks, spending 21/2 weeks in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Her second son Dillon was born at 27 weeks and resuscitated at birth. He spent nine weeks in hospital before being allowed to go home. Her third son, Jasper, born at 37 weeks also spent time in NICU. More information can be found here.
