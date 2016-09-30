SBS Kurdish

Private versus public schools debate back in the headlines

Treasurer Scott Morrison

Treasurer Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 30 September 2016
The perennial issue of funding for Australia's independent schools is back in the headlines again. The private-schools sector has warned the Federal Government not to treat it as an easy target for cuts. And Labor has expressed concerns over just how funding for the nation's independent schools will work. It all comes after Education Minister Simon Birmingham said federal funding for some independent schools may need to be reduced as the Government negotiates new funding deals.

