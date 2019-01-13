SBS Kurdish

Proposed Super changes could make young Australians $500k wealthier at retirement

Australian dollars in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Published 13 January 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 13 January 2019 at 4:21pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australians could retire with an extra half a million dollars in superannuation if the federal government adopts the recommendations of a major review. A landmark report says millions of Australians are being harmed by the current super system. And the government has acknowledged there are flaws.

