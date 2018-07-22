Protests against the Iraqi government continue

Source: Hiwa Osman facebook page
Published 22 July 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 22 July 2018 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Hiwa Osman is the CEO of Mediawan.me since 2011. He leads a creative media and communications agency in Iraq and Kurdistan. He is an award-winning journalist with strong media developments and communications and PR skills. He was the media advisor for President Jalal Talabani from 2005 to 2008. He held a number of senior editorial and media development positions and led editorial teams to produce, newspapers, magazines, radio and TV programmes and shows. Before and during the 2003 war in Iraq, Hiwa was a producer and reporter for the BBC. He later helped setup the Iraq office for the International NGO, the Institute for War and Peace Reporting and served as the lead trainer and later the country director in the company. In May 2012, the International Council for Press and Broadcasting of the Next Century Foundation announced awarded him for Outstanding Contribution to New Media in London. We spoke to journalist Hiwa Osman about the situation in Iraq and the latest protests against the Iraqi government.
