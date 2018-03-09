Protests greet UK-Saudi talks in London

UK and Saudi leaders ahead of a series of meetings in London Source: AAP
Published 9 March 2018
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protests have greeted the arrival in Britain of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-allied rebels in Yemen since 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and driven the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
