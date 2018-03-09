SBS Kurdish

Protests greet UK-Saudi talks in London

UK and Saudi leaders ahead of a series of meetings in London

UK and Saudi leaders ahead of a series of meetings in London

Published 9 March 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 5:27pm
Protests have greeted the arrival in Britain of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-allied rebels in Yemen since 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and driven the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

