Protests in Iran and the Kurds in East Kurdistan

Published 7 January 2018 at 3:43pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 3:50pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
On 28th of December 2017, people across Iran and East Kurdistan have started protests against poverty, economic and corruption situation in Iran and then the activists called on Iran's dictatorial regime to be overthrown.The protests spread against the regime to many cities and towns in Iran. Although Iran's officials say that they have the situation under control, but according to the opposition the pretests are continuing. We spoke to political and Middle East analyst Shemal Bokani about the latest situation in Iran.
