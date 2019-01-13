PUK crack down on PKK affiliated organisations in Sulaimaniya

Tevgerî Azadî women Source: Supplied
Published 13 January 2019 at 1:08pm, updated 13 January 2019 at 1:13pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur from Erbil, covers the PUK crackdown on PKK affiliated organisations and arresting a group of women commemorating the assassination of the three PKK member in Paris, and more from the region.
