PUK crack down on PKK affiliated organisations in Sulaimaniya

Tevgerî Azadî women

Tevgerî Azadî women

Published 13 January 2019 at 1:08pm, updated 13 January 2019 at 1:13pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Ahmed Ghafur from Erbil, covers the PUK crackdown on PKK affiliated organisations and arresting a group of women commemorating the assassination of the three PKK member in Paris, and more from the region.

