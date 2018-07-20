SBS Kurdish

Radio and its connection with those aged 65 and older

Published 20 July 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 20 July 2018 at 5:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Older people can sometimes feel isolated and lonely and find it difficult to participate in wider society. But new research suggests listening to the radio can boost their mood and quality of life. The researchers are hoping their study will encourage more radio programming aimed at elderly Australians.

