Rallies continue in Kurdistan Region in Support of Afrin

Erbil rally for Afrin

Erbil rally for Afrin Source: Ahmed Ghafur

Published 25 February 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 4:11pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur covers the latest protest in the Kurdistan Region against the Turkish military operation on the Kurdish enclave on Afrin in Syria, and the latest HRW report regarding the human toll due to Turkish attack on Afrin.

